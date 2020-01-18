CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has died after crashing his vehicle into a Clarksville Church Friday night.
Police say the 36-year-old man was driving east on Madison Street around 10:30 p.m. when he veered to the left near Greenwood Avenue and Madison Street for an unknown reason. The driver then crossed the westbound lanes of Madison Street, left the road, and crashed into the First United Methodist Church.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. There was no indication of alcohol involved.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bergen at 931-648-0656, ext. 5642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.