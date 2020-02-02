CLARKSVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - A man has died Sunday after being trapped in a donation bin in Clarksville.
Police responded to a call of a man being stuck inside a bin at 3050 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. and they arrived, they saw the lower part of a 48-year-old man protruding from the bin.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police do not believe foul play to be involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.