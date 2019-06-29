NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Old Hickory Boulevard.
According to police, a vehicle traveling on Old Hickory Boulevard hit the man near the 15000 block as he was walking outside of the crosswalk. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The investigation is ongoing.
