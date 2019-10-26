NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has died from his injuries after he was stabbed in the chest near Tennessee State University's campus.
Police on scene say a man was stabbed in the chest around 7:49 p.m. in the 3000 block of Clare Ave, right across from Hadley Park near Interstate 40 and about three blocks southeast of TSU's campus. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.
There is no description on a suspect who remains at large at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
