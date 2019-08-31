NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has died after being shot twice in the head.
According to police, officers responded to the 4000 block of Packard Drive just at 11:10 p.m. Friday in regards to a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found a man laying in the parking lot between the J & K buildings of Horizon Park Apartments. Police found a semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine next to him.
The man has been identified as 19-year-old Kevonta Williams. He died from his injuries on Saturday after being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Residents in the area told police they heard gunfire and saw a dark colored car leave the complex.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 615-742-7463.
