MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are at the scene of a man found shot multiple times at the Villager Condos on Middle Tennessee Blvd.
According to Murfreesboro Police, the investigation happened around 3:12 a.m. when a person found the victim on the sidewalk with wounds and called police. Police found multiple bullet casings at the scene and no suspect is known at this time.
CPR was being performed on the victimas he was transported to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.