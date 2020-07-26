NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 50-year-old man has died from his injuries after being shot in the upper body, according to Metro Police.
The incident occurred in the 500 block of Charles E Davis Blvd. around 9:15 p.m. Sunday night.
The victim has been transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
News4 will bring you any updates as they are made available during the investigation.
