NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 2000 block of Atrium Way in Nashville Friday night where one man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with significant injuries where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.
At this time, police do not have information on the suspect from the incident.
This is a developing investigation and News4 will bring you updates as they are made available.
