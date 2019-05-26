A man is dead after being shot in downtown Nashville. Metro Police said they responded to a call of a shooting shortly after three this morning at 3rd Ave and Commerce Street.
Police tell News 4 that a middle aged man was shot in the back. He was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he died during surgery.
Reports from officials say 2 suspects were seen fleeing the scene. Police are still investigating and attempting to follow up on any leads. Stay will News 4 for any updates as this story develops.
