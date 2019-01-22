NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A death investigation is underway after a man was reportedly run over and killed by a car in a parking lot in East Nashville.
The man was getting out of his truck in the 600 block of South Eighth Street when his shoe got caught in the pedals.
The vehicle was not in park and dragged the man, eventually rolling over him.
Officials said the man was in the parking lot because he was working at a construction site across the street.
The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.
