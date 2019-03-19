MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Officials with the Murfreesboro Police Department say one person died Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle on South Church Street.
The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Police say the pedestrian, identified as 58-year-old Julio Martinez, was hit while attempting to cross a multi-lane street near a Pilot Truck Stop.
Rutherford County EMS transported Martinez to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating the incident. The driver does not appear to be at fault, police say.
