NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Steven Logan, 55, of Nashville was hit and killed late Christmas Eve on Gallatin Pike North in Madison.
Metro Police say that Logan was standing in the center turn lane in the 1400 block when he was hit by a charcoal colored Dodge Charger that was traveling southbound. That Charger did not stop, and likely has moderate damage to the front driver's side of the car.
News4 spoke to a shop owner near where the accident occurred. He told us that Steven was a good guy that was currently experiencing homelessness.
After being struck by the charger, witnesses then say that the unthinkable happened. They told Metro Police that three additional vehicles hit Logan while he was lying in the street. All three vehicles did not stop. One of these vehicles was a white pickup truck.
If you have any information about who hit Logan, please call investigators at 615-862-7738 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
