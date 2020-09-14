Man dies after being hit by car in Nashville early Saturday morning

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 50-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing the street early Saturday morning.
Charles Bumpus was critically injured when police said he was hit in the 2400 block of Brick Church Pike around 1:40 a.m.
Police said Bumpus was hit by a Honda Fit traveling northbound on Brick Church Pike.
Bumpus was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center where police said he died Sunday.
Police said there are "no indications of impairment on behalf" of the driver of the Honda Fit.
