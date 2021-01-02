Man dies, 3 injured in Murfreesboro house fire

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - One man is dead and three people were hurt after a house fire in Murfreesboro on Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to a reported house fire on Asbury Lane just after 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters said there was "heavy smoke showing" and "flames were already coming through the front door."
"It was anywhere from a quarter to 50 percent involved when we arrived," Captain Matthew Lupo said in a statement on Saturday. "Most of the fire seemed to be on the backside of the structure."
Firefighters were told a 54-year-old man was still in the home and believed to be in the front bedroom. However, after searching the home, firefighters were unable to locate a man, Rutherford County Fire Rescue PIO Ashley McDonald said.
After firefighters knocked down the fire, an unidentified man was found in the home. The man's wife was rushed to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation, McDonald said. She added the woman is expected to survive from her injuries.
McDonald said Lupo and an Almaville firefighter suffered "minor burns" during the search of the home. They have been treated and released from the hospital.
The cause of the deadly house fire remains under investigation.
"Our Fire/Arson Investigation Unit, Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, La Vergne Fire Marshal's Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting a joint investigation at this time," Lt./Asst. Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders said in a statement on Saturday.
January 3, 2021
