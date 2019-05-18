BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Brentwood Police say a man they arrested at the scene of a crash Friday on Old Hickory Blvd. at Eastpark Drive subsequently drove away with the patrol car.
According to Brentwood Police, the suspect 44-year-old Jerry Pack from Columbia, TN was handcuffed behind his back in the back seat of a marked Brentwood Police Department vehicle. When he was in the car alone, he managed to move the handcuffs in front of his body, climb through the open cage, and drive away.
Pack was pursued by multiple officers east on Old Hickory Blvd. to southbound I-65. He exited at Concord Road and went south on Franklin Road before turning onto Lynnwood Way. Pack stopped the car and fled on foot into the woods on Sawyer Road just off Lynnwood Way. He was captured in the wooded area nearby a short time later.
Fortunately, there was no crash as a result of this incident and no injuries other than a minor injury sustained by Pack.
Pack was treated and released from Williamson Medical Center and transported to the Williamson County Jail where he was charged with theft by possession, evading arrest, theft under $1,000, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $105,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.