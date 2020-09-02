Especially right now, we all know how important it is to give a 'thank you' to our frontline workers. What if saying 'thank you' just didn't seem like enough? What if you had something far more ambitious in mind?
"We met in the 1st grade. Hawesville, Kentucky," smiled Allen Kennedy, talking about his wife Lois. "I think I fell in love the first time I met her."
Allen is a grateful man. He's grateful for all the memories with Lois.
"My wife was the most loving individual I've ever known," he said.
Their story is more than 50 years of marriage, anniversaries spent in beautiful places, and a diagnosis that brought Lois to Ascension Saint Thomas.
"Peritoneal cancer of the stomach lining," said Allen.
What meant the world to Lois was being surrounded by all the people at the hospital working so hard for her.
"She loved them like kids," said Allen. "They were so compassionate. You sense the love they have for the people that they help."
It's been nearly two years since Lois died. Before she passed, she always wanted to give the people there a thank you. Now, Allen has a way to do that.
He created more than 100 wooden plaques, each one with the name of a frontline worker. It was for caregivers including Lois's oncologist, Dr. Alpa Nick.
"In these times of COVID, when you're a healthcare worker, it feels good to get that acknowledgement," she said.
Allen said this is what Lois would have wanted. Memories of this day are being captured for a very grateful man.
"I'm convinced, and you're not going to tell me any different, it's not a job. It's a calling," said Allen. "They have no idea they're making that kind of a difference in those people's lives. It's so incredible."
