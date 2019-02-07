RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A 43-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting, in which the man brandished a firearm and threatened deputies outside his home in the Cascade subdivision.
According to Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the home around 9:38 p.m. on a call that an armed man was in the house with three potential hostages.
Two people reportedly exited the home but a third person was unable to leave due to medical reasons.
Crisis Negotiations Team deputies started negotiations with the man in the home, and after about an hour, the man exited the home with a firearm. Officers reportedly engaged their weapons when the man exited the home.
“The man is deceased. Our deputies were not harmed," said Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh in a statement.
The man's name is not being released until next of kin is notified. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
