NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is dead after a shooting in the 2300 block of Elm Hill Pike Thursday afternoon.
Police say two men got into an argument that led up to the shooting.
A man fled the scene after the shooting and no suspect is in custody.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
