NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man has been found dead after being shot in the head in the 120 block of Village Green Drive at the Vista Glen Apartments in the Nashboro Village area.
According to investigators on scene, the victim was in his 20s and was found not conscious or breathing. It is believed that the suspect and the victim knew each other.
The suspect managed to get away from the scene. Police are searching for an olive green colored Chevrolet Camaro or Dodge Charger that was last seen heading toward Nashboro Blvd.
If you have any information, call Metro Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.