NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight on 17th Avenue North and Cockrill Street in North Nashville that killed a man.
According to investigators on scene, a man in his early 20s was shot at least once and was found on the street corner. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries where he later died.
The man reportedly ran to a neighboring home to get help and collapsed on the porch. Our News4 photojournalist on the scene says there were a handful of shell casings on the ground. No witnesses have come forward to speak to investigators as of yet.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
