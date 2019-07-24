NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police responded to a shooting overnight at Woodbridge Apartments on the 200 block of Bridgeway Circle where one man was killed.
According to investigators, officers were investigating a report of a robbery around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when they were approached by someone saying that a man needed assistance nearby. Officers found a 48-year-old Hispanic male with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators say it is possible that the victim was shot during a robbery attempt. Further investigation found the man was unloading wood pallets from a pickup truck into a dumpster where he was shot. The man reportedly lived in an apartment above the dumpster. The man's son heard the shot and looked outside to check on his father, but couldn't see him. The son went outside and found his father shot in the pickup truck, but was still conscious.
Investigators are searching for two black males who escaped in a white vehicle.
