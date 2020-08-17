MAURY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Maury County on Sunday morning.
Deputies with the Maury County Sheriff’s Office went to a report of a stolen vehicle around 11 a.m.
NEW: At the request of 22nd District Atty General Brent Cooper, TBI Special Agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Maury County near Fire Tower Rd. and Chestnut Ridge Rd.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 16, 2020
Additional information will be provided as soon as possible on https://t.co/Ukur3rVkY1. pic.twitter.com/0lsS9LT2AA
Authorities said 35-year-old Thomas Moles fled the home, which resulted in a pursuit by police.
The deputies tried to stop the car near Fire Tower Road and Chestnut Ridge Road.
Police said during the incident, Moles tried "to ram a patrol unit leading to at least one deputy firing shots."
Moles died at the scene, according to TBI agents.
No officers were injured during the incident.
"This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review," TBI said in a statement on Monday.
The names of the officers involved will not be released by TBI.
