NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is dead after a fight outside of a home in north Nashville, authorities say.
According to police, a fight broke out at the corner of Delta Avenue and Garfield Street around 3 a.m. Monday.
Police say that a man around 60 years old was found unconscious in an alleyway near the home where the fight broke out.
Authorities say he was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
Police are investigating this as a homicide and are searching for two possible suspects.
#BREAKING Police are investigating after one man is found dead. Police tell me they found the man after reports of a fight behind this home. I’ve got the details this morning on @WSMV pic.twitter.com/Gr1XPCz8ur— Bethany Reese (@reese_bethany) February 4, 2019
