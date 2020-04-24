NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has died after a boating accident on J. Percy Priest Lake near Four Corners Marina.
TWRA says they received a call of a missing boater before dark. A witness reported seeing a male and female get on a personal watercraft and leave the no wake zone of the marina. A short time later, the watercraft overturned.
A friend aboard a second watercraft helped the couple and was able to get the woman to safety. Efforts to rescue the man were unsuccessful.
The TWRA and Davidson County emergency management began searching the area and found the man's body near where he was last seen. Divers were then able to dive down and make a recovery. The man was not wearing a floatation device.
The incident is under investigation and the man's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
This marks the eighth boating fatality in Tennessee this year.
