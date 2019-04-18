NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An argument inside a gas station left a man dead on Thursday.
Police said two men were arguing with each other inside the Mobil gas station around 1 a.m. before it turned physical outside the store.
According to police, one of the men stopped the fighting and went back into the store.
The man who remained outside opened the store door and threw something at the man.
The man inside the store pulled out a gun and shot the man.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.
Police said the man who had the gun left in a pickup truck.
Police said it’s unclear if the two men knew each other.
