A 76-year-old man was critically injured after he tried to board a departing WeGo Public Transit bus on Gallatin Pike through the back door.
Metro Police said Robert Ramsey, 76, was injured when he attempted to pull open the rear passenger door of a bus that was pulling away and fell.
The accident occurred at 5:30 a.m. with the southbound bus at the stop at the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Eastland Avenue.
The bus driver, Cheryl Peterman, was unaware that Ramsey had attempted to board the bus or that he had been struck. WeGo Public Transit passengers enter the bus from the front passenger door, not the rear.
Ramsey was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is in critical condition.
A statement was provided to media earlier Friday that said the pedestrian had passed away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.