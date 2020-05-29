NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man has been critically injured following a shooting on Friday evening in Nashville.
A man in his 30's was critically wounded around 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Elmhurst Ave. after being shot multiple times.
The suspect fled the scene in a newer Chevy Impala with a sticker on the back with the word "CHEVY."
News4 will continue to update this story as information is made available.
