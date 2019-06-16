SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A 26-year-old man was listed in critical condition at a Nashville hospital after he fell from Northcrest Medical Center on Saturday.
According to Smokey Barn News, the man was standing on top of the area where the cafeteria is housed, applying sealant on the exterior of the hospital around 3:30 p.m.
As the worker was applying the sealant, he apparently stepped backwards and fell onto the concrete slab below.
Emergency crews said the man suffered several broken bones and was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Authorities have not yet identified the man.
