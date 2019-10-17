NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville man crashed his car into the Mapco Mart on Wedgewood Avenue and South 8th Street.
According to Metro Police, the incident happened just after 11 p.m. The man told investigators there was some sort of mechanical issue which caused his car to go forward instead of backward.
The man was arrested after police discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest. There were no reported injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.