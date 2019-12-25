ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A man who led authorities in Robertson County on a police pursuit was taken into custody on Christmas Eve.
Tennessee Highway Patrol tells us 36-year-old Jose Euyoque Jr. was pulled over around 10:30 p.m. for speeding. Euyogue reportedly sped off when the trooper was outside of his vehicle and a brief pursuit began.
Shortly after speeding off, his vehicle was found crashed at the intersection of Bill Jones Industrial Drive and Elder Drive. Officials say Euyogue was nowhere to be found at the time of the crash.
Troopers were searching for the suspect on foot when Springfield Police received a 911 call stating a Hispanic man had entered a home and told the residents not to call police.
Euyoque was taken into custody and is facing charges including DUI and felony evading by vehicle.
