A man who sped away from police in Madison didn't get far.
According to police, the driver crashed into a concrete barrier on Hickory Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said they first found the man sleeping in a car at a Walmart parking lot on Old Hickory Boulevard near Gallatin Road.
When an officer asked the man to get out of the car, they said he drove off. He crashed less than half a mile away.
The man was not injured in the crash, according to police. He was arrested at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.