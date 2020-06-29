A man convicted of rape of a boy is free after a review of his prosecution by the district attorney's office found errors were made.

William Arnold, 48, has served more than seven years after his conviction of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of rape of kid in 2013.

However, after the review by the district attorney, all charges have been dismissed.

William Arnold, who served a prison sentence of more than 7 years for raping a boy, just learned the DA “no longer has confidence in his conviction” and all charges are dismissed. While he’s been out on bond, today he’s a free man.

