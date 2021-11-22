NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man who has spent nearly 30 years behind bars after being convicted of killing his fiancé in a house fire may soon be a free man. The Davidson County District Attorney General’s Office is asking for 65-year-old Claude Garrett’s conviction be vacated. Garrett’s only child, 34-year-old Deana Watson, said this all happened when she was four. Watson said her parents split up before that, and she didn’t meet her dad until she was a teenager.
“I told him that I didn’t care,” Watson said. “He said, ‘how as a 15-year-old girl can you not care if your father murdered someone?’ I always told him until a few years ago, ‘whether you did or didn’t, I still lose. If you did it, I have to live with that. If you didn’t, the State of Tennessee took you away from me my whole life.’”
Watson said she has got more involved in her dad’s case in the last few years. She said just about all of Garrett’s close family has died since he has been behind bars including his mom who Watson said fought hardest for her son’s innocence. The Tennessee Innocence Project is petitioning on his behalf to vacate the 1993 murder conviction. Prosecutors argued at the time that Claude Garrett locked his fiancé, Lorie Lance Lee, in the laundry room of their Old Hickory House back in 1992, then lit the house on fire which lead to her death.
Now, the DA’s Office’s Conviction Review Unit said review of the record, DA’s file and new scientific evidence dismantles every single piece of evidence previously believed to inculcate Garrett.
News 4 spoke with am alternate juror who said she sad throughout the entirety of the 1993 trial. She said she still believes Garrett is guilty and said Garrett did not seem concerned about his deceased fiancé during the trial. She said there was plenty of evidence against him. News 4 asked what she would think if Garrett was innocent after all. “I would feel apologetic, I guess,” alternate juror Bonnie Thomas said. “I have thought about it on and off all these years. For me to change my mind, there would have to be a whole lot of new evidence we weren’t given back then.”
The DA’s Office is now waiting for a court date to be set to rule on this motion. The DA’s Office said if it is granted by the judge, Garrett will be released then unless the decision is appealed by the state attorney general.
