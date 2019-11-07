NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Davidson County jury has convicted a man of first degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a high school student in East Nashville.
According to the Office of the District Attorney General, 30-year-old Kevin Smith has been convicted of the murder of 19-year-old Vastoria Lucas and the attempted murder of another person. Lucas was shot near her East Nashville home in March of 2017 while dribbling a basketball on the playground.
Smith was convicted in Criminal Court Division V on Thursday. The jury took less than an hour to convict him.
Smith now faces a mandatory life sentence with the first degree murder conviction.
