Kevin Caprice Smith has been convicted of first-degree murder in connection to the March 2017 shooting death of Vastoria Lucas.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Davidson County jury has convicted a man of first degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a high school student in East Nashville. 

According to the Office of the District Attorney General, 30-year-old Kevin Smith has been convicted of the murder of 19-year-old Vastoria Lucas and the attempted murder of another person. Lucas was shot near her East Nashville home in March of 2017 while dribbling a basketball on the playground.

Smith was convicted in Criminal Court Division V on Thursday. The jury took less than an hour to convict him. 

Smith now faces a mandatory life sentence with the first degree murder conviction. 

