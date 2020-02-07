NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A Nashville man was convicted in federal court on charges of sex trafficking a minor, and transporting a minor across state lines for prostitution.
40-year-old Tavarie Williams was convicted on February 6th for those charges, after he was arrested with a 12-year-old girl.
The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee reports that in 2016 Tavari picked up a 12-year-old runaway in San Antonio, and then advertised her for prostitution online.
He later transported her through Memphis, Nashville, and Knoxville, posting prostitution ads on the now-defunct classifieds website Backpage.com.
Williams was arrested in July of 2016 at a hotel in Franklin, where the girl was rescued.
Through evidence and subsequent testimony, it was revealed that Williams also engaged in sexual activities with the girl.
Sentencing will be held later this year for Williams, who faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and could possibly be sentenced to life in prison for his crimes.
