MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Investigators up in Kentucky are looking for a man who is wanted after his involvement in a triple shooting on Sunday.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says that Aaron Henson was in a standoff with deputies at the Lazy Dayz RV Park on Gilbertsville Highway on Sunday.
After about three hours, Henson fled the scene.
Officials say three people were injured in the shooting. Henson is considered to be armed and dangerous.
The sheriff's office states negotiators, special response teams, and a heavy police presence should be expected in the area until further notice.
If you see Henson or have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911.
