NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is claiming self defense after he reportedly shot another person multiple times overnight in Antioch.
Metro Police say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. outside of the Preakness Apartments on Bell Road.
Officials tell us the shooter was still in the parking lot when they arrived and said it stemmed from an argument.
The victim involved was shot multiple times. There's no word yet on if the shooter will be charged at this time.
Police did not have an update on the victim's condition.
This is still an active investigation. Stay with News4 for updates on-air and online.
