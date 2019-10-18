NORTH NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man walked into Centennial Hospital overnight Friday claiming he was shot while in a Kroger parking lot in North Nashville.
The victim told police that he and his wife were parked at the Kroger on Monroe Street around midnight when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up next to them and shot into their vehicle. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Officers say they were unable to find physical evidence at the scene. An investigation is still on-going.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
