ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) – A head-on crash between an SUV and another vehicle left one person dead and two others injured early Tuesday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred around 1 a.m., on Old Hickory Boulevard near Owen Drive and involved a Cadillac Escalade and a Chevrolet Trax.
According to witnesses, the driver of the Escalade, 44-year-old Lamario Hunt, was using the shoulder to pass vehicle at a high rate of speed when he went off the roadway.
Police said Hunt overcorrected the Escalade and went into oncoming traffic, causing him to hit the Trax, injuring two men inside.
Hunt was picked up immediately after the incident by someone in another vehicle and driven back to his home in Murfreesboro, according to the investigation.
A head-on crash between an SUV and another vehicle has left one person dead and two others injured early Tuesday morning.
Both men in the Trax were transported to Vanderbilt Hospital. The driver remains in critical condition but the passenger, 63-year-old Jeffrey Tenzera of Mount Juliet, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
Officers searched the Escalade and found marijuana and a plastic baggy containing a white powdery substance.
Metro Police said that upon Hunt's release from the hospital, he will be charged vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, failure to render aid, and failure to make immediate notice of an accident.
Hunt may also face additional drug charges, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.