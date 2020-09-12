Christopher Dailey

Christopher Dailey

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man was killed Saturday morning after a crash involving a motorcycle and sedan.

Metro Police say the crash happened at 11:20 a.m. Saturday on Elm Hill Pike at Massman Drive. 

motorcycle crash 2.jpg

The investigation shows 40-year-old Christopher Dailey was driving a 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis inbound on Elm Hill Pike when he tried to turn left onto Massman Drive. Instead, he turned into the path of motorcyclist William Page, 48, who was driving a Suzuki motorcycle, traveling outbound on Elm Hill Pike.

The motorcycle hit the passenger side of Dailey's car; Page died at the scene. 

While Daily performed standard field sobriety tasks, he showed signs of impairment. Police obtained a blood sample from Dailey which will be analyzed by the MNPD Crime Laboratory. 

Bond for Dailey has been set at $500,000.

