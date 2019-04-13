Fatal crash investigators this morning charged Charles York Jr., 36, with vehicular homicide by intoxication. York is responsible for a single-vehicle crash early today in the 4800 block of Alvin Sperry Road that claimed the life of his passenger, Tricia Johnson, 47.
The preliminary investigation shows that York was driving a 2012 Mazda CX-9 westbound on Alvin Sperry Road when the SUV left the roadway and struck a tree at 3 a.m. Johnson was not wearing her seat belt. She died at the scene.
York showed indicators of impairment while performing field sobriety tasks and smelled of alcohol. He acknowledged consuming alcohol and medications prior to the crash.
York is also charged with unlawful drug possession. He is jailed in lieu of $15,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.