JOELTON, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to the scene of a fatal officer-involved crash in Joelton Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.
Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Clarksville Pike and Bear Hollow Road. Roger McElroy, 56, was driving a red pickup truck on Bernard Road and ran a stop sign, crossing Clarksville Pike toward Bear Hollow Road and hitting a white sedan.
The sedan then went into the northbound lane of Clarksville Pike and hit a MNPD car. The driver of the sedan, Steven Toth, 66, died at Skyline Medical Center and the officer, identified as Officer Ben Cantrell, 45, sustained non life-threatening injuries.
Officer Cantrell was off duty and on his way home. He is currently in the hospital undergoing treatment for a broken arm, injured wrist and hand.
Fatal crash now being worked on Clarksville Pk at Bear Hollow Rd. 3 vehicles, a red pickup truck, a white Ford Fusion & a marked MNPD car involved. Prelim info is the truck ran a stop sign, collided with the Fusion, which collided with the police car. Occupant of Fusion killed. pic.twitter.com/bh1K2liOjq— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 26, 2020
Officer Ben Cantrell, injured in the Clarksville Pk-Bear Hollow Rd crash, is in the hospital being treated for a broken arm, injured wrist & hand. The driver of the red pickup truck was not injured and is under investigation for DUI. pic.twitter.com/3u0WDbYs9Y— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 26, 2020
McElroy, who reported that he had taken prescription medication and smoked CBD, had bloodshot eyes and constricted pupils. He appeared confused and displayed indicators of impairment during the administration of Standard Field Sobriety Tasks.
After failing several field sobriety tests, McElroy was taken into custody and charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault and is being held in lieu of $173,000 bond.
McElroy has two previous DUI convictions.
