Roger McElroy

Roger McElroy, 56, charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault for Wednesday’s 3:30 p.m. three-vehicle collision on Clarksville Pike at Bernard Road.

 Courtesy: MNPD

JOELTON, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to the scene of a fatal officer-involved crash in Joelton Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Clarksville Pike and Bear Hollow Road. Roger McElroy, 56, was driving a red pickup truck on Bernard Road and ran a stop sign, crossing Clarksville Pike toward Bear Hollow Road and hitting a white sedan.

The sedan then went into the northbound lane of Clarksville Pike and hit a MNPD car. The driver of the sedan, Steven Toth, 66, died at Skyline Medical Center and the officer, identified as Officer Ben Cantrell, 45, sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Officer Cantrell was off duty and on his way home. He is currently in the hospital undergoing treatment for a broken arm, injured wrist and hand.

McElroy, who reported that he had taken prescription medication and smoked CBD, had bloodshot eyes and constricted pupils. He appeared confused and displayed indicators of impairment during the administration of Standard Field Sobriety Tasks.

After failing several field sobriety tests, McElroy was taken into custody and charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault and is being held in lieu of $173,000 bond.

McElroy has two previous DUI convictions. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.