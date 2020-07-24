NASHVILLE (WSMV) - 33-year-old Brandon Hayes has been charged with Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication after colliding with a motorcyclist around 12:20 a.m. Friday morning.
Hayes was turning left from Old Hickory Boulevard onto Myatt Drive in his 2005 Lincoln Town Car when the motorcycle, occupied by 20-year-old Matthew Taylor and 20-year-old Trey Faulk, struck the passenger side of Hayes' car.
Both riders were transported to Skyline Medical Center where Taylor died and Faulk is listed in critical condition.
Witnesses to the crash say the two men on the motorcycle had a green light.
It is unclear at this time which of the men were driving the motorcycle.
Hayes admitted to investigators that he had been drinking prior to the crash and also taking Oxycodone.
According to police, Hayes had bloodshot, watery eyes and displayed indicators of impairment during the administration of Standard Field Sobriety Tasks, including being unsteady on his feet.
A sample of his blood will be analyzed for alcohol and drug content.
