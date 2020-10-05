Man charged with vehicular assault after serious crash in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A 31-year-old man was arrested after police said he was involved in a head-on crash that seriously injured another driver on Sunday night.
Francisco Nuffio was charged with felony vehicular assault on Monday.
The arrest comes after officers were called to a crash on Bell Road near the intersection Rice Road around 10 p.m.
Nuffio is accused of driving drunk when police said his Ford F-150 pickup truck crossed over the double yellow line on Bell Road and crashed into a 2018 Nissan Versa.
Upon arrival, officers said they located the driver of Versa unconscious and trapped inside his vehicle. The unidentified driver was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.
At the crash scene, police said Nuffio refused medical treatment. Officers said he “smelled of alcohol and had difficulty standing on his own.”
A mandatory blood sample from Nuffio will be tested for tested for alcohol and drug content by the Metro Nashville Police Department Crime Laboratory, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.