CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police Department have charged a man with tampering with evidence in the College Street shooting investigation this week where one of two victims died.
Jackie Dewayne Davis, 29, was seen on video surveillance picking items up off the ground, believed to be shell casings, and removing them from the scene before police arrived. Police believe several shell casings were missing from the scene after reviewing the footage.
Davis was booked into Montgomery County Jail on $250,000 bond.
Police say officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of College Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting. An officer arrived to a chaotic scene where a large amount of people was leaving the parking lot. One man who had been shot was found in the lot. Police were told there was a celebration going on when the shots rang out.
A short time later, police were told another man was shot in the 1000 block of Main Street.
Both men were in critical condition when officers came in contact with them. Investigators say 26-year-old Eric Hardy of Clarksville was taken to Tennova Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
The other victim, a 44-year-old who has not been identified, was flown to a Nashville hospital where his condition has improved.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Newman at 931-648-0656 ext. 5340, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.