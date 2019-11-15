CARTER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An East Tennessee man was arrested for allegedly cutting his ex-girlfriend's cat's throat in a dispute.
According to NBC affiliate WCYB, 31-year-old Jesse Neas texted his girlfriend in October and allegedly told her that she "better hug that cat tight cause after this weekend it won't have a head."
His ex-girlfriend came home Tuesday to find her cat inside a garbage bag with its throat cut. Officials say the cat had a deep cut across its throat.
Neas was charged with animal cruelty and has since bonded out of jail. He is expected in court in December.
