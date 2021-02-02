NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is in jail after shooting at officers that were trying to serve a warrant in the middle of the night.
Metro Police say they were attempting to serve a warrant for Derrick Swanson at a home on Old Franklin Road around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. While officers were taking cover behind a trailer after making their presence known, John Taylor, 68, came out of the home and fired shots from a .22 caliber pistol.
Taylor continued to walk towards officers with the gun drawn. Metro Officer Kurt Lewton fired one round towards Taylor, which did not hit according to police.
Taylor told officers that the person they were looking for, Derrick Swanson, 41, used to live at the home. He is still being sought on an outstanding aggravated assault warrant.
Taylor is free on a $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.