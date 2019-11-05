Douglas Summers

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro police have charged a man with sexual exploitation of a minor, after he admitted to the crime.

Douglas N. Summers, 62, was charged today with especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a young girl, approximately 10 years of age. 

Summers admitted to police that he would secretly take photos of the girl while she slept and upload them to a Russian website for others to view. 

His bond has been set for $75,000, and he remains in custody at the Metro Nashville-Davidson County Detention Center.

