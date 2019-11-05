NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro police have charged a man with sexual exploitation of a minor, after he admitted to the crime.
Douglas N. Summers, 62, was charged today with especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a young girl, approximately 10 years of age.
Summers admitted to police that he would secretly take photos of the girl while she slept and upload them to a Russian website for others to view.
His bond has been set for $75,000, and he remains in custody at the Metro Nashville-Davidson County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.