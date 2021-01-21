NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 28-year-old man was charged with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy at a community center in Nashville last year.
Christopher Benson was charged with attempted rape and sexual battery on a grand jury indictment on Thursday. The charges come after police said an unidentified boy was sexually assaulted at Southeast Community Center on Hickory Hollow Parkway in February 2020.
Police said Benson "forcibly fondled" the boy in a bathroom stall at Southeast Community Center. After the incident, police said the boy ran away and told his father, who reported it to security personnel.
Youth Services Sex Crimes division has been trying to locate Benson since the incident. He was found near the intersection of Harrington Avenue and Gallatin Pike after a suspicious vehicle report.
Police said Benson tried to flee on foot but was arrested quickly. He is now being held on a $55,000 bond.
