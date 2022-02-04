NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man has been charged after setting fire to his home in early January with his son inside at the time.
Metro Police have charged Derek Dewitt Tidwell, 41, with aggravated arson after pouring camping oil in the home and setting it on fire January 3, according to an arrest affidavit.
A house on Ashland City Highway was destroyed after a fire on Monday afternoon, the Nashville Fire Department said.
Witnesses at the scene told police Tidwell had a rifle in his hand yelling that he was not going to go back to jail. His son was home at the time and was able to get the magazine out of the rifle.
Tidwell's son told police he had left the home and saw the main bedroom of the home was in flames.
The fire was determined to have started in the primary bedroom of the home.
